AQR Capital Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $121.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

