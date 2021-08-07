AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NSA opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

