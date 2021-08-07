AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 751 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in South State by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in South State by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in South State by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

