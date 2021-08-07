AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CTO Realty Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $326.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

