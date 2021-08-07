AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,493 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 158,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 768,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

