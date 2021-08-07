AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $406,000 Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in City by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.63. City Holding has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

