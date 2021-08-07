AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQB. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $352.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.08.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 8,901.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

