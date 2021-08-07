ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.03 EPS

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $2.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARCA biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 952.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of ARCA biopharma worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

