Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,789 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,760 shares of company stock worth $6,505,985 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

