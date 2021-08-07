Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

