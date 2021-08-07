Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Vector Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 331,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

