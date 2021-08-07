Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $400,700.00 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

