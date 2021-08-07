Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

RCUS traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.26. 930,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

