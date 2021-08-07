ArdCoin (ARDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109,408.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $109,408.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00895505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00100636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042485 BTC.

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

