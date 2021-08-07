Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $958,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNA stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

