Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $14.63 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

