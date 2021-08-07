Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.29.

ARES stock opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

