ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00148337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00157811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,628.50 or 1.00070155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00813530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

