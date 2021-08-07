Argus Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $440.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price upped by Argus from $360.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.32. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.