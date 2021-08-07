Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $362.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.33.

NYSE ANET opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.32. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

