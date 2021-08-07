Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANET. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.33.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.32.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
