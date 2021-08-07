Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANET. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $30,324,818. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

