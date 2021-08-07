Ark Market Cap Achieves $168.55 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $168.55 million and approximately $78.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,107,136 coins and its circulating supply is 130,986,239 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

