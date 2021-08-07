Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.03% of Arlo Technologies worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

