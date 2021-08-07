Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

