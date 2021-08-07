Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.20

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 2012539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Artius Acquisition by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,475 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.