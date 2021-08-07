Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

