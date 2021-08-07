Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 66.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Masimo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.06. The company had a trading volume of 119,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,483. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.