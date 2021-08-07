Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company had a trading volume of 621,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $214.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

