Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $90.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock worth $4,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

