Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,505. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.