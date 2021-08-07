Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. 5,505,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The company has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

