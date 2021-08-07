Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

ASMB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 906,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.