Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Assertio stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,219. Assertio has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 152.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 73.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

