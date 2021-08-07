Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIZ. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 279.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

