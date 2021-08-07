Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $36.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.