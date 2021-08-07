ATB Capital Lowers PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target to C$32.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE PFB opened at C$21.75 on Tuesday. PFB has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$147.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.90.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PFB will post 2.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

