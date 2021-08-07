Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. 1,572,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

