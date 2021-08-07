Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. Atento has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $394.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

