Athene (NYSE:ATH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,703 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

