Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.