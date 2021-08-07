Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,096,733.83.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

