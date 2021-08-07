Aurora (AOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $786,191.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and $786,191.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00888302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00100477 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

