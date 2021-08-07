Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

ACB stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.