Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

JG opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. Analysts predict that Aurora Mobile will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $2,100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $2,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

