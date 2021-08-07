Auto (AUTO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.11 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Auto has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $49.79 million and $10.11 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $939.44 or 0.02152561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.64 or 0.00869884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00100336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00040939 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.