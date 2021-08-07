Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie cut their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.73.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Autohome by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Autohome by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.