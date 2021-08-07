Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5,757.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $213.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,736. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

