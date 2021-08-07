Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.07.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.60. The company had a trading volume of 852,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.27. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,762 shares of company stock worth $16,482,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

