Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 26,399 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 758,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

