Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $585,000.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.